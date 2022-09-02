Self-acclaimed sister of Stonebwoy has thrown her relationship with the Dancehall act into the gutters as she calls him out in a latest post.

Ayisha Modi, who is obviously displeased about some comments Stonebwoy made about her in an interview on Accra FM, took to her social media platforms to air her grievances.

Stonebwoy, when asked about his relationship with Ayisha, stated there is no bad blood, but she is not as relevant to the brand as she portrays herself.

He subtly revealed that people take advantage of close proximity they get with him to hype themselves as though they are associates.

His comment has touched Ayisha’s nerve as she warns him not to piss her off lest she makes public some internal secrets she is privy to.

According to Ayisha, her ex-husband, legendary Ofori Amponsah would have been the ideal artiste to tap hype from, but that is not in her nature.

“If I don’t want to explain myself doesn’t mean you can talk anyhow, anywhere ooo masa. The world saw my contribution to your label and brand. Talking as if I was using you for hype. I was in the game before you came and if you are big, you are no bigger than my ex husband Ofori Amponsah in anyway.”

She advised Stonebwoy to cultivate the habit of gratitude and drop his ego else he will taste downfall in the music industry.

“Don’t allow your EGO take you away from yourself and this is has been your biggest problem in your career and that will be your downfall if care is not taken,” she mentioned.

She is hoping Stonebwoy would hush when an issue concerning her is mentioned, hinting she is ready to awaken sleeping dogs.

Netizens are yet to fathom how the ‘siblings’ have fallen off, especially after their public display of affection.

Ayisha has contributed to Stonebwoy’s brand, and in turn, he celebrated her severally.

RELATED

Ayisha Modi clears the air on leaving Stonebwoy’s camp

Ayisha Modi warns Samini over Stonebwoy