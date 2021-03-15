Stonebwoy’s aide Ayisha Modi has sent out a word of caution to dancehall musician Samini, asking him to resist any attempt to attack her favorite artiste.

Samini and Stonebwoy had a banter on social media, shortly after Burna Boy and Wizkid’s Grammy win inundated social media.

According to Samini, Stonebwoy’s congratulatory tweet to the Nigerians prove he is fake, advising him to refrain from disrespecting colleague musicians like himself.

But, Ayisha didn’t take the tweet kindly.

She explained that since respect was reciprocal, Samini should be weary of his ways in recent times.