Ben Nunoo-Mensah has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at the congress held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.

Mr Nunoo-Mensah defeated his former General Secretary, Richard Akpokavi, polling 35 out of the 63 votes cast while Richard Akpokavi polled 28.

Mr Nunoo-Mensah, 57, will steer the affairs of the GOC for the next four years until 2024.

Paul Atchoe, Frederick Otu Lartey and Mohammed Mahadi were voted as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice Presidents respectively.

Mohammed Sahnoon beat Richmond Quarcoo to be elected Secretary-General while Ahmed Shaib won the race to serve as his deputy.

Frederick Acheampong, who is an Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association and former Ashgold Chief Executive Officer was also elected treasurer after defeating Chris Essilfie.

Results of 2021 Ghana Olympic Committee Elections:

PRESIDENT

1. Richard Akpokavie Esq – Hockey – 28

2. Ben Nunoo-Mensah – Weightlifting – 35**

1ST VICE

1. Mawuko Afadzinu – Table Tennis – 26

2. Paul Atchoe – Volleyball – 37**

2ND VICE

Evans Yeboah – Badminton – 12

Frederick Otu Lartey – Taekwondo – 51***

3RD VICE

Charles Osei Asibey – Armwrestling – 23

Mohammed Mahadi – Fencing – 40**

SECRETARY GENERAL

Richmond Quarcoo – Squash – 22

Mohammed Sahnoon Esq – Cycling – 41**

Deputy Secretary General

Ahmed Shaib – Weightlifting – 44**

Bawa Fuseini – Triathlon – 19

TREASURER

Frederick Acheampong – Football – 41**

Christopher Essilfie – Olympian – 22

DEPUTY TREASURER

Isaac Aboagye Duah – Tennis – 41**

Christopher Darko – Amankrah – Athletics – 22

Five Representatives elected from National Federation’s affiliates to the International Federations recognized by the IOC and whose sports are included in the Olympic programme:

Michael Aggrey – Golf

George Okoe Lamptey – Amateur Boxing

Albert Frimpong – Baseball

Emmanuel Tetteh – Judo

Delphina Quaye – Swimming

One elected member from a non-Olympic sports federation

Abdul Hayye – Bodybuilding (unopposed)

*One elected member from a National Federation affiliated to the GOC :

Samuel Ayer – SESSA – 27

Dr.Bella Bello Bitugo – GUSA – 36**

*Three other members elected by Congress:

Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nikoi – Netball

Michael Nkow Ayeh – GES

Emmanuel O. Asare – Cricket