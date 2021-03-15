Ben Nunoo-Mensah has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) at the congress held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.
Mr Nunoo-Mensah defeated his former General Secretary, Richard Akpokavi, polling 35 out of the 63 votes cast while Richard Akpokavi polled 28.
Mr Nunoo-Mensah, 57, will steer the affairs of the GOC for the next four years until 2024.
Paul Atchoe, Frederick Otu Lartey and Mohammed Mahadi were voted as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice Presidents respectively.
Mohammed Sahnoon beat Richmond Quarcoo to be elected Secretary-General while Ahmed Shaib won the race to serve as his deputy.
Frederick Acheampong, who is an Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association and former Ashgold Chief Executive Officer was also elected treasurer after defeating Chris Essilfie.
- Results of 2021 Ghana Olympic Committee Elections:
PRESIDENT
- 1. Richard Akpokavie Esq – Hockey – 28
- 2. Ben Nunoo-Mensah – Weightlifting – 35**
1ST VICE
- 1. Mawuko Afadzinu – Table Tennis – 26
- 2. Paul Atchoe – Volleyball – 37**
2ND VICE
- Evans Yeboah – Badminton – 12
- Frederick Otu Lartey – Taekwondo – 51***
3RD VICE
- Charles Osei Asibey – Armwrestling – 23
- Mohammed Mahadi – Fencing – 40**
SECRETARY GENERAL
- Richmond Quarcoo – Squash – 22
- Mohammed Sahnoon Esq – Cycling – 41**
Deputy Secretary General
- Ahmed Shaib – Weightlifting – 44**
- Bawa Fuseini – Triathlon – 19
TREASURER
- Frederick Acheampong – Football – 41**
- Christopher Essilfie – Olympian – 22
DEPUTY TREASURER
- Isaac Aboagye Duah – Tennis – 41**
- Christopher Darko – Amankrah – Athletics – 22
Five Representatives elected from National Federation’s affiliates to the International Federations recognized by the IOC and whose sports are included in the Olympic programme:
Michael Aggrey – Golf
George Okoe Lamptey – Amateur Boxing
Albert Frimpong – Baseball
Emmanuel Tetteh – Judo
Delphina Quaye – Swimming
One elected member from a non-Olympic sports federation
Abdul Hayye – Bodybuilding (unopposed)
*One elected member from a National Federation affiliated to the GOC :
Samuel Ayer – SESSA – 27
Dr.Bella Bello Bitugo – GUSA – 36**
*Three other members elected by Congress:
Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nikoi – Netball
Michael Nkow Ayeh – GES
Emmanuel O. Asare – Cricket