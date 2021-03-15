Celebrated gospel artiste, Philipa Baafi, has released stunning photos of herself on her social media page and fans cannot get enough of her.

Clad in a red and white body con dress, Philipa gave off a ‘wicked’ pose, flaunting her curves.

She had an Afro pony with a touch of make-up to complete her look.

The musician cum nurse took to her Instagram page to share the photo with her fans along with a nugget for a successful life.

Gospel singer, Philipa Baafi.

WISDOM: How you spend your time is more important than how you spend your money. Money mistakes can be corrected, but time is gone forever.

Many of her fans have reacted to the photo and described her as a beautiful woman.