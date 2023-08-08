Philipa Baafi, a renowned gospel artiste and a Physician Assistant, has taken the opportunity to clarify the services offered at her medical center, PhiliBells Medical Center.

She emphasised that her medical outfit does not provide body enhancement services, contrary to certain misconceptions.

Addressing the matter on Property FM in Cape Coast, Baafi set the records straight that her center is cfocised on servcies that align with medical care and wellbeing.

She elaborated on the range of services provided by PhiliBells Medical Center, including general Outpatient Department (OPD) services, antenatal care, and specialised care for women’s health.

Baafi mentioned that they also cater for individuals with skin infections and have a dedicated dietician to provide guidance on lifestyle modifications and dietary advice.

Clarifying further, Baafi humorously addressed the misconception about body enhancement services, stating, “These are the things that we do, but for me that I’ve not created a human being before to do body enhancement, as for that one I beg you.”

While acknowledging that the decision to undergo body enhancement is a personal one, Baafi affirmed that her medical center does not offer such services.