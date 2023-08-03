Ghanaian gospel singer, Philipa Baafi, has been inducted into the Medical and Dental Council as a Physician Assistant.

She shared some photos on Instagram expressing her gratitude to God for helping her reach the milestone.

The ‘Go High’ hitmaker had disclosed some time ago that she took time off music to study because she had always wanted to become a medical doctor, growing up.

Philipa Baafi and colleagues swearing an oath by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council

Her age did not deter her from fulfilling her youthful dream and it ended in victory, joy, and smiles.

To mark the special day, she wore a yellow suit and threw on gold earrings and a necklace.

The event was held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

In all, 450 physician assistants swore an oath of allegiance to the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.

The law in Ghana is that medical doctors and physician assistants are supposed to write their licensure examination after graduating from their respective universities.

This year 6988 students wrote the licensure and only a few passed.

Philipa Baafi and colleagues dancing at the ceremony

