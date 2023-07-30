Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has described the saga surrounding the former minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, as a significant setback to the government’s cashless economy agenda.

“It is like a priest who is preaching to a congregation saying that listen to my message but don’t look at my own practice or my own conduct,” the Majority Leader remarked, highlighting that madam Dapaah’s actions seemed to contradict the moral principles necessary for upholding such an agenda.

While expressing his concerns, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu acknowledged that he was not fully aware of all the circumstances surrounding the situation and therefore refrained from making a final judgment.

“That may not be the best, we must live by example and that is my worry. But I am saying that I don’t know the entire circumstances, so I wouldn’t want to crucify her, but I am just saying that on the face of it, I think what happened is not the best,” he added, urging for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The former minister, resigned from her position within 24 hours after news broke in the media regarding her stolen monies by two of her maids.

According to court documents, the stolen items included personal belongings of madam Dapaah, such as various clothing valued at GHC 95,000 and handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth US$95,000.

Additionally, Patience Botwe is accused of stealing six sets of kente cloth valued at GHC 90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister’s husband.

