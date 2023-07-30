Former Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong, says the club will win trophies following the return of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

In the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign, Narteh Ogum led the Porcupine Warriors to their 24th Premier League title.

However, the former WAFA boss left the club after just a season due to a misunderstanding with the then-Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management.

Frimpong in an interview stressed that Narteh Ogum will perform better than he did in his previous stint as he comes in with enormous experience having served as assistant coach of the Black Galaxies.

“The second coming of Prosper Narteh Ogum will be a good thing for Kumasi Asante Kotoko because in his first coming, he did not have a lot of experience but he still managed to win the Premier League title,” he told Citi Sports.

“Coming back again, I am pretty sure he has gathered a lot of experience. This time around he is going to work harder than the first time and also win a lot of trophies for the club.

“A lot will be expected from him this time around, most of the players he worked with in his first stint are not there, so he’s going to work with different players this time around.

“This will be a very good challenge for him, and I think the experience he has also gathered at the national side [Black Galaxies], will help him.

“With all this, I think he is going to guide Asante Kotoko to more trophies,” he added.

Asante Kotoko are expected to open pre-season in August ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign that get underway in September.

