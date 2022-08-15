Prosper Narteh Ogum has officially resigned as the head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko after less than 10 months in charge.

The 44-year-old last month decided to leave the club over some disagreements with the management of the club.

The news came as a big surprise to the football fans in the country having led the side to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

Some members of the board of the club tried to step in for Coach Ogum to rescind his decision to resign, but the gaffer after various engagements and consultations have decided to stick to his decision.

The management of the club held a meeting on Friday and today, the UCC lecturer has officially communicated to the club he has left his role.

This has been confirmed by Asante Forkuo, who is the spokesperson of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Ogum finally resigns. — Asante Forkuo (@Asanteforkuo) August 15, 2022

Although there were some outstanding issues relating to unpaid salary arrears, it has been settled following talks with the management of the club.

In addition to the salary arrears, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum will be paid a huge bonus for helping the club emerge as champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Narteh Ogum joined Kotoko before the start of the 2021/22 season from West African Football Academy [WAFA] on a two-year deal.

Meanwhile, the coast is now clear for Asante Kotoko to announce the appointment of a new head coach ahead of next season.

Kotoko will begin their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League with a home game against Nsoatraman FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In Africa, the Reds will play Burkinabe side, RC Kadiogo in the preliminary round.