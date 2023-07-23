Asante Kotoko have reappointed Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum as the new head coach of the club ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Manhyia on Friday earlier tasked former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, to lead the charge to settle on a new coach.

Interim coach, Abdul Gazalie left his role following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, where Kotoko finished the season trophyless.

Gazalie replaced Seydou Zerbo who was sacked midway through last season.

During his previous tenure, Dr Ogum, who is a former WAFA coach, led the club to their first Ghana Premier League title since the 2013/14 season.

Unfortunately, he left the role prior to the start of the 2022/2023 football season.

With the return of Dr Ogum, fans are excited and hopeful for a resurgence in the club’s fortunes.

As anticipation builds, stakeholders eagerly await the start of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season under his leadership.

Dr Ogum’s return marks a new chapter in Kumasi Asante’s history, and supporters are eager to witness the team’s continued success under his guidance.

Meanwhile, a new board and management are expected to be named following the dissolution of the Dr Kwame Kyei-led 12-member board of directors and the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management following the expiration of their mandate.

The new board and management are expected to be unveiled before the start of the 2023/24 Ghana football season which gets underway in September.

