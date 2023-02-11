Philibells Medical Centre, the medical facility owned and operated by ace musician, Philipa Baafi is a year old.

The medical centre located at Nyamekye Junction, near Kata International Hostel in Accra began operations in February 2022.

Later in the year, HeFRa, which is the regulatory body set up to license health facilities for the provision of public and private health care services in the country gave its license for the facility to operate.

The centre has since been accredited by NHIS and accepts some private health insurance schemes, such as GLICO health.

The vision of the Philibells Medical Center is to ensure that they exceed the expectations of clients and become the preferred medical centre within the capital.

To achieve the above vision, the Center has invested in the right equipment that enables operations to run smoothly and appropriately.

At Philibells Medical Center, health care is accessible to all.

The target market is not restricted to a certain type of people.

However, women, the middle and upper classes and all persons beyond the age of 30 always find the centre more useful.

There are regular OPD services for all emergencies and diseases.

There is also a fully equipped laboratory department for all lab investigations. Other Specialist services being offered include Stress Management, Pain Management, Massage Therapy, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Women’s Health & Wellness, Physiotherapy and Noninvasive Liposuction.

This is the differentiation or the Unique Selling Preposition (USP) of the center.



Over the past one year, Philibells Medical Centre has created a niche for itself by embarking upon numerous free health checks at churches, lorry stations and offices. This outreach has been led by ace musician and director of the facility, Philipa Baafi as part of her “How Well Are You” campaign.



Together with partners such as the Ministry of Health, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals and GOIL, hundreds of Ghanaians have benefitted from this campaign within the last year and have received medications free of charge.



To commemorate the 1-year anniversary, the center is offering 30–50 % discount on all services being offered at the facility between now and 17th March 2023.

Philipa Baafi is a musician who released her first studio album over two decades ago. Currently she has 10 albums to her credit and is readying her new EP which is to be released later in the year.



Philipa went back to school after so many years and has since graduated as a Physician Assistant.