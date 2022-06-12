Gospel musician cum physician assistant, Philipa Baafi, has opened up on how she came from a place of nothing to become the household name she is now.

As someone who discovered her singing talent at a younger age, it was her hope to take it to another level both as a career and to also win souls for Christ.

But the journey was not all that rosy, hence she had to give her best to succeed.

“I made a lot of albums but none of it was a hit but that did not stop me from striving to achieve my dreams. I eventually managed to come out with my Okyeso Nyame song in the early 2000s which in a way opened me up to the world,” She recalled when she took her turn on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show.

She told Afia Amankwa that despite how well the song was received, it turned out the proceeds never got to her as her producer at the time never gave any account.

However, she was saved by a phone call which she was optimistic was the turning point for her.

” A man called me and introduced himself as a producer who liked my songs and wanted to help me so he requested I meet him at Weija.

” I had very little on me but considering the greater outcome the meeting may yield, I set off to meet him and to my disappointment, he told me he is not a producer as he said earlier and professed love to me but I rejected it as I wasn’t ready for a relationship, ” she said amidst laughter.

Her response she said infuriated the mystery man who sped off and left her to her fate in the middle of the night.

” I had no money left on me and so I had to walk from Weija home as I wept uncontrollably but God who works in mysterious ways brought another man my way who offered me a ride home and also gave me money after listening to my story and it turned out he was a Pentecost elder at Tesano,” she said.

Fast forward, she managed to produce more hit songs which resonate with Christians and Ghanaians at large.