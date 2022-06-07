I was drunk – Man who announced Zimbabwe ‘toe selling’ business makes a U-turn

A Zimbabwean man, who went viral after a video of him stating that he is a dealer for toe buyers, has now disclaimed the story.

After being mocked and ridiculed by his colleagues, he has now set the records straight.

David Kaseke, also known as Zhula, said he had drunk too much when an ‘Hmetro’ journalist approached him for a story.

He said he saw it as an opportunity for him to trend, and he started vomiting out lies about the toe trade.

“I never thought the video was going to be published on social media. I guess I had too much to drink, and it never crossed my mind that journalists are always serious with their work,” he said.

He added that after their video went viral, he had a torrid time apologising to his colleagues for letting them down through his lies.

David Kaseke, also known as Zhula (R) | credit:myzimbabwe.co.zw

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed that they are now investigating the case.

Many Zimbabweans took to social media to comment on the issue, which is still trending.

