Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has slammed National Security for appointing ambassadors for the ‘See Something, Say Something’ terrorism awareness campaign.

He says appointing ambassadors doesn’t show any seriousness on the part of Ghana’s preparedness to safeguard the country against any terrorist attack.

The National Security Ministry on May 24, launched the citizen awareness campaign dubbed ‘See Something, Say Something’ and went ahead to appoint ambassadors, including gospel singer Empress Gifty to champion the campaign.

But Mr Saani says security matters are serious issues that shouldn’t be treated like Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking to Nhyira FMs Kwadwo Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, Mr Saani says Ghana is just joking with the country’s security.

“I have a problem with how government is running the ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign. This is not Ghana Music Awards and Ambassador matters. This is serious business. Collaborate with civil society organizations who are well grounded and already dealing with the people in the hinterlands, because the people know them and understand them.

“It is technical and appointing ambassadors does not show any seriousness on the part of our preparedness to safeguard the country against any terrorist attack. It’s a joke and this is serious business.”

Adib Saani says, money allocated for the ambassadors should rather be given to civil society organisations who are already grounded at the border communities to undertake the task.

“That money should be given to the civil society organisations who are well grounded and working already at the border communities.

“Let’s go beyond social media infographics and address the issues on the ground.

“How many people in the hinterlands are on social media and know these ambassador? We need to get working on the ground.”