Liha Miller, wife of musician Patapaa, has fought off claims they are no longer married.

Liha explains she was really surprised when the rumours broke out on social media as there is nothing of that sort coming on.

To her, even if the reports were true, it should have come to her first and not for her to read about it on social media.

Reports were rife a few weeks ago that the couple have gone their separate ways after tying the knot in a solemn ceremony in January 2021 which has been blessed with a son.



The musician in a post which sought to confirm the speculations blamed blogger Zionfelix for the turnout of events.



He is quoted to have said: “It’s because of this guy I don’t want to see my wife again. He is the problem between I and my wife [sic]“.

But clarifying issues in an interview, Liha admitted every marriage has its own problems and theirs could be no exception.

“The fact that I don’t wear my ring always doesn’t mean we are divorced and even if our marriage is troubled, nobody has the right to talk about it and make recommendations for us except ourselves and parents,” Liha told Zionfelix in an interview.