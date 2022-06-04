A former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Kwesi Ahwoi, has opened up on how he and his elder brother, Ato Ahwoi were suspended from Kumasi-based Prempeh College.

The brothers were notable figures during the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) era with key positions.

However, he has recounted they were very stubborn and no amount of advice could make them rescind a decision they want to execute.

“At one time in Prempeh College, in order to be in Rivoli cinema at Bantama to watch the then most popular movie and talked about movie, from here to eternity, I went to ring the school bell for a roll call to be conducted and exited the school afterwards which was successful but not for long,” he narrated in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

All the efforts of their ‘poor’ mother to squeeze water out of stone to see them through school could not even be a reason for them to do away with their bad ways.

“A large number of students including myself and Ato made it to the cinema which was not very far from the school but while we were still there, it seems the headmaster smelt a rat as the sound of the bell to him was strange.

“Just as we were enjoying the movie, we heard the bell ring again and there was no doubt a fresh roll call is going to be conducted. We ran with all the strength within but could not make it to the school on time and had to face the consequences of our conduct,” he said.

Following the unfortunate incident, they packed their belongings and left for home, a situation which made our single mother break down in tears and wept uncontrollably.

However, she managed to do everything within her power to get her boys back to school to complete their studies.

In return, they had to turn a new leaf and be the best versions of themselves to make their mother proud as their father was dead and all the responsibilities were on her.