The management of Prempeh College is protesting its exit from the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

In a letter addressed to the NSMQ organisers, Primetime Limited, the coordinators of the Prempeh College NSMQ team and Old Boys expressed dissatisfaction with events leading to their exit.

Prempeh College clashed with Opoku Ware School and Opoe John Senior High (SHS) in a semi-final contest on Thursday, seeking to book a place in the finale.

In the end, Opoku Ware secured a hard-fought victory, prevailing over their opponents by the slimmest of margins.

The Santasi boys finished with a triumphant 38 points, while Prempeh and Pope John achieved commendable scores of 36 points, respectively.

This was Opoku Ware’s first win over Prempeh College in years, with the latter dominating them in all previous clashes.

But Prempeh College says it has noticed that over time, the competition is taking on a computation that does not augur well for the future of the contest.

“Over the years, we have had to endure a few missteps and miscalculations on the part of the organisers, which have been inimical to our interests.

“We are, however, constrained at this time to protest and draw your attention to the glaring injustice meted out to us and to seek your urgent intervention to right an obvious injustice and repair a wrong,” the statement lamented.

