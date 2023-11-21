A former deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Afia Akoto, has opened up on how she touched the life of a 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) winner, Daniel Osei Badu.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Okaikwei North parliamentary aspirant said but for her timely intervention, Daniel’s dream of becoming a medical doctor would have been dashed.

Afia Akoto said despite Daniel’s impressive performance at the annual contest, the source of funding for his education was a challenge for his widowed-mum.

“My friend sent me the result slip which had gone viral on social media and I was heartbroken. I tried every means possible to get his contact and through the quiz mistress who is an old student of Aburi Girls, it came in handy.

I paid for the fees for the first two years of his education and through former Education Minister, Napo who I shared this success story with, a scholarship was secured for him. I am so proud he has achieved his dream even though I have never met him in person,” she narrated.

She disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday as she touted some philanthropic works she has embarked on to impact the lives of several young people.

Dr Daniel Osei Badu

Aside from Daniel, Afia Akoto revealed she is currently sponsoring two brothers at University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and University of Ghana (Legon) respectively.

About 62 other students at various levels of education, she added have also benefitted from scholarship packages through her intervention.

Daniel was part of a three-man squad from Prempeh College who triumphed over Adisadel College, and St. Thomas Aquinas School, with 53 points to claim the bragging rights.

Just last week, the trio completed from the medical school with the feats massively celebrated.

Wonder Sarfo-Ansah graduated from the UG Medical School, while Daniel Osei Badu and Kofi Konadu Boakye graduated from the KNUST Medical School.

