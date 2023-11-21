New Patriotic Party (NPP) Okaikwei North parliamentary aspirant, Alberta Afia Akoto Asomaniwaa, has stated her position on the ballot paper is a spiritual arrangement that has manifested physically.

Afia Akoto picked the number three position among her six contenders for the race.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, the aspirant who is popularly known as the Landlady stated the position depicts that God has chosen her for the constituency.

“When I had number three, as a woman of prayer, I asked God why and God told me I’m a gift of love so He is giving me to Okaikwei and the love will never fade. The also stands for love, stands for unity and the Trinity; God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit,” she said.

In light of this, the former Deputy Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLCO) boss is optimistic her position will have a positive effect on the election set for December 2, 2023.

“Even in a race, you move on the third count which is go, so that should tell you I’m already at a go place and in the race to win without jostling with anyone,” she added.

Afia Akoto faces a tight competition from Editor of the Daily Dispatch; Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, Esq, Prince Owusu Mensah, Stephen Kofi Adepa Nyarko, former MP; Fuseini Issah and Deputy Trade Minister, Ama Dokua Asiamah.

