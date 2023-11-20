The Greater Accra Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) has concluded the process of vetting and balloting of positions for aspirants contesting the parliamentary primaries.

A total of 48 persons, according to a statement issued by the Secretary, Daniel Nii Odarlai Parker have been given the green light to compete in the elections slated for December 2, 2023.

This election is for constituencies where the party currently has no representation in Parliament, commonly referred to as “orphan constituencies.”

The constituencies where the election will be keenly contested include; Okaikoi North, Adentan, Ablekuma Central, Odododiodio, La-Dade Kotopon, among others.

The candidates for Adentan are; a former Ministry of Energy PRO; Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Baba Tauffic, gospel musician; Winfred Nartey Obimpeh, popularly known as O.B. Nartey, who also describes himself as the grassroots person, and a Deputy Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Akosua Manu Kozie.

The Ablekuma Central contest has a Deputy Director of Communication at the Office of the President, Jefferson Sackey; a businessman, Collins Amoah, former MP, Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, and Samuel Brako-Amoafo.

The Odododiodio Constituency will witness a two horse race between Nii Lantey Bannerman and Mannaf Sowah.

Also, the Okaikoi North contest has Editor of the Daily Dispatch; Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, Esq, Prince Owusu Mensah, former Deputy MASLOC CEO; Alberta Afia Akoto Asomaniwaa, Stephen Kofi Adepa Nyarko, former MP; Fuseini Issah and Deputy Trade Minister Ama Dokua Asiamah.

Meanwhile, the Regional executives have been urged to monitor and ensure that all aspirants and constituency executives lead the charge to promote peace and unity within the party in the various constituencies.

The executives are also to verify the documents of aspirants who hold Dual Citizenship. This will ensure that all such aspirants have at least started the process of renunciation before the scheduled date for the Parliamentary primaries (December 2, 2023)

Below is the full list of the aspirants:

OKAIKWEI NORTH

Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, Esq. Mr. Prince Owusu Mensah Alberta Afia Akoto Asomaniwa Mr. Stephen Kofi Adepa Nyarko Hon. Fuseini Issah Hon. Ama Dokua Asiamah

KLOTTEY KORLE

PRINCE APPIAH DEBRAH, Esq. MR. VALENTINO NII NOI NORTEY MR. HARRY HAROLD QUARTEY MR. REXFORD OPPONG ANSAH

ABLEKUMA CENTRAL

HON. EBENEZER NII NARH NARTEY MR. COLLINS AMOAH MR. LAWRENCE ADJEI MR. JEFFERSON KWAMENA SACKEY

ABLEKUMA SOUTH

MR. SAMUEL SARBAH LARTEY(Teacher Ago) MRS. RITA ADOTEY

ODODODIODIOO

MR. ABDUL MANAF NII ADJEI SOWAH

MR. EDWARD PATRICK NII LANTE BANNERMAN

AYAWASO EAST

MR. ZAK RAHMAN MR. BABA ALI YUSSIF

AYAWASO NORTH

MR. IBRAHIM SANNIE HAJJ ABDUL SAMAD SAID ALHAJI MANAF MOHAMMADU OSUMANU ALIDU

DOMEABRA OBOM

HON. ABDUL WAHAB MOHAMMED HON. PHILIP EDEM KOBLA DOE

ADENTAN

MR. KWASI OBENG FOSU MR. OBIMPEH KWAME NARTEY MRS. AKOSUA SAA MANU

MADINA MR. ROBERT LAMPTEY ABDUL-RAHMAN DIALLO MR. PADMORE BAFFOUR AGYAPONG DR. SOLOMON A. BOATENG

LEDZOKUKU DR. BERNARD OKOE BOYE MR. COLLINS NII ASHITTEY OLLENU MR. CLIFFORD MARTEY KORLEY ALHAJI SOWA IBRAHIM ADJEI

KROWOR

ING EMMANUEL LARYEA ODAI HON. AFOLEY QUAYE

SHAI OSUDOKU MR. JONAS SACKITEY OPATA MR. BENJAMIN NARGEH MR. ARCHIBALD TAWIAH KORLETEY MR. RENNER KWESI NOAH AWARTEY

SEGE MR. DODZI KORKU NUMEKEVOR MS EUNICE LASI

NINGO PRAMPRAM MR. MICHAEL TETTEH-EKU MRS PATRICIA ABENA NARKO KWEKIE KUMOJI-NARTEY MR. JOHN MANTSE AKWETEY

KPONE KATAMANSO HON. SAMUEL OKOE AMANQUAH MR. WILLIAM OFOSU ASANTE