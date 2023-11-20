The Greater Accra Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) has concluded the process of vetting and balloting of positions for aspirants contesting the parliamentary primaries.
A total of 48 persons, according to a statement issued by the Secretary, Daniel Nii Odarlai Parker have been given the green light to compete in the elections slated for December 2, 2023.
This election is for constituencies where the party currently has no representation in Parliament, commonly referred to as “orphan constituencies.”
The constituencies where the election will be keenly contested include; Okaikoi North, Adentan, Ablekuma Central, Odododiodio, La-Dade Kotopon, among others.
The candidates for Adentan are; a former Ministry of Energy PRO; Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Baba Tauffic, gospel musician; Winfred Nartey Obimpeh, popularly known as O.B. Nartey, who also describes himself as the grassroots person, and a Deputy Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Akosua Manu Kozie.
The Ablekuma Central contest has a Deputy Director of Communication at the Office of the President, Jefferson Sackey; a businessman, Collins Amoah, former MP, Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, and Samuel Brako-Amoafo.
The Odododiodio Constituency will witness a two horse race between Nii Lantey Bannerman and Mannaf Sowah.
Also, the Okaikoi North contest has Editor of the Daily Dispatch; Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, Esq, Prince Owusu Mensah, former Deputy MASLOC CEO; Alberta Afia Akoto Asomaniwaa, Stephen Kofi Adepa Nyarko, former MP; Fuseini Issah and Deputy Trade Minister Ama Dokua Asiamah.
Meanwhile, the Regional executives have been urged to monitor and ensure that all aspirants and constituency executives lead the charge to promote peace and unity within the party in the various constituencies.
The executives are also to verify the documents of aspirants who hold Dual Citizenship. This will ensure that all such aspirants have at least started the process of renunciation before the scheduled date for the Parliamentary primaries (December 2, 2023)
Below is the full list of the aspirants:
- OKAIKWEI NORTH
- Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, Esq.
- Mr. Prince Owusu Mensah
- Alberta Afia Akoto Asomaniwa
- Mr. Stephen Kofi Adepa Nyarko
- Hon. Fuseini Issah
- Hon. Ama Dokua Asiamah
- KLOTTEY KORLE
- PRINCE APPIAH DEBRAH, Esq.
- MR. VALENTINO NII NOI NORTEY
- MR. HARRY HAROLD QUARTEY
- MR. REXFORD OPPONG ANSAH
- ABLEKUMA CENTRAL
- HON. EBENEZER NII NARH NARTEY
- MR. COLLINS AMOAH
- MR. LAWRENCE ADJEI
- MR. JEFFERSON KWAMENA SACKEY
- ABLEKUMA SOUTH
- MR. SAMUEL SARBAH LARTEY(Teacher Ago)
- MRS. RITA ADOTEY
- ODODODIODIOO
- MR. ABDUL MANAF NII ADJEI SOWAH
- MR. EDWARD PATRICK NII LANTE BANNERMAN
- AYAWASO EAST
- MR. ZAK RAHMAN
- MR. BABA ALI YUSSIF
- AYAWASO NORTH
- MR. IBRAHIM SANNIE
- HAJJ ABDUL SAMAD SAID
- ALHAJI MANAF MOHAMMADU OSUMANU ALIDU
- DOMEABRA OBOM
- HON. ABDUL WAHAB MOHAMMED
- HON. PHILIP EDEM KOBLA DOE
- ADENTAN
- MR. KWASI OBENG FOSU
- MR. OBIMPEH KWAME NARTEY
- MRS. AKOSUA SAA MANU
- MADINA
- MR. ROBERT LAMPTEY
- ABDUL-RAHMAN DIALLO
- MR. PADMORE BAFFOUR AGYAPONG
- DR. SOLOMON A. BOATENG
- LEDZOKUKU
- DR. BERNARD OKOE BOYE
- MR. COLLINS NII ASHITTEY OLLENU
- MR. CLIFFORD MARTEY KORLEY
- ALHAJI SOWA IBRAHIM ADJEI
- KROWOR
- ING EMMANUEL LARYEA ODAI
- HON. AFOLEY QUAYE
- SHAI OSUDOKU
- MR. JONAS SACKITEY OPATA
- MR. BENJAMIN NARGEH
- MR. ARCHIBALD TAWIAH KORLETEY
- MR. RENNER KWESI NOAH AWARTEY
- SEGE
- MR. DODZI KORKU NUMEKEVOR
- MS EUNICE LASI
- NINGO PRAMPRAM
- MR. MICHAEL TETTEH-EKU
- MRS PATRICIA ABENA NARKO KWEKIE KUMOJI-NARTEY
- MR. JOHN MANTSE AKWETEY
- KPONE KATAMANSO
- HON. SAMUEL OKOE AMANQUAH
- MR. WILLIAM OFOSU ASANTE
- ASHAIMAN
- MR. ESSEL JUSTICE KING
- HON. THOMAS ABOTIBALA ADONGO
- ALHAJI LABARAN YAKUBU BARRY