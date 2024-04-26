About 210 youths from various districts, municipalities and metropolitan assemblies in the Greater Accra region have successfully graduated from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)’s Skilled Artisan Programme.

The programme was a collaboration between GNPC and Aseda Foundation in line with the government’s commitment and target of fighting poverty and youth unemployment.

The beneficiaries completed diverse skills training, including steel bending, spraying, interior and exterior decoration, bead making, makeup artistry, motor vehicle mechanics, dressmaking, hairdressing, tailoring, arc welding, gas welding, shoemaking, bakery, cookery, masonry, pastry making, among others.

All the beneficiaries received startup tools related to their area of skill.

Speaking to the media, the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, said his office is not just committed to growing the formal sector, but, ensuing the their job creation and poverty alleviation drive covers the informal sector.

He expressed satisfaction, highlighting the foundation’s commitment to add value to artisanal studies by providing them with the needed tools aside from the trading.

The GNPC plans to extend the programme to all 16 regions, targeting thousands of beneficiaries nationwide.

He urged the beneficiaries to take good care of their tools and utilize them effectively to empower themselves and employ others.

The ceremony’s chairman, King, Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III expressed gratitude to the GNPC Foundation for extending its programme to the Greater Accra region.

According to him, the initiative will not just positively impact on the livelihoods of the people but will drastically reduce joblessness and grow entrepreneurs.

The beneficiaries used the opportunity to appreciate the Akufo-Addo led government and GNPC for finding such lasting and preserve solutions to curb joblessness among them which they believe will help them provide direct employment for the youth in the country.

They assured judicious use of the tools provided to them and also focus on expanding their businesses.