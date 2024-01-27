Voting, sorting and counting of ballots in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in 105 constituencies have come to an end in most voting centres.
The elections were organised in constituencies where the NPP has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) and were supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).
Below are provisional results that have trickled in so far:
Nsawam Adoagyiri
Annoh Dompreh – 734
Hayford Siaw – 228
Mion
Musah Superior – 132
Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba – 344
Asene Manso Akroso
George Kwame Aboagye – 36
Alex Owusu Adjei – 152
Swedru constituency
Nyarko -194
Controller – 94
Jerome – 10
Abuakwa North
Gifty Twum-Ampofo- 202
Palgrave Boakye-Danquah- 76
Nana Kwame Mamfe- 4
Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong(Buffalo)- 222
Kofi Obeng-Mensah-4
Atiwa East
Abena Osei-Asare – 288
Dr Banning – 11
Eric Agyarko – 67
Adade Wiredu – 44
Daboya-Mankarigu
Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini – 196
Samuel Yeyu Tika – 211
Assin Central
Godfred Nti – 193
Obed Kumi – 79
Eric Kwadwo Baidu (Broda) – 119
Adjei Banin – 115
Tano
Gideon Boako – 444
Freda Prempeh – 221
Juaben
Francis Kwabena B Owusu-Akyaw – 334
Ama Pomaa Boateng – 120
Tema West
Dennis Amfo-Sefah- 918
Robert Richard Suapim- 356
Bortianor Ngleshie Amafrom
Sylvester Tetteh – 590
Lawyer Vida Agyekum Acheampong – 461
Eric Kojo Kuranachie – 34