Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has retained his seat as the New Patriotic Party(NPP) parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections.

The Majority Chief Whip led the polls with 734 votes while his contender, Hayford Siaw garnered 228 votes.

Only two rejected ballots out of the total votes cast.

Mr. Annoh Dompreh has been a Member of the Parliament of Ghana since 2013.

