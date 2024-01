Incumbent Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Sylvester Tetteh has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

He polled 590 of the total votes cast in the fierce contest held on Saturday January 27, 2024.

His contenders, Vida Agyekum Acheampong had 461 and Eric Kojo Kuranachie got 34 votes.