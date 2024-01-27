Michael Kwasi Aido, the son of Ghana Cocoa Board CEO, Joseph Aidoo Boahen, has sailed through as the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate of the Oforikrom constituency.

After a stiff contest with four other contenders, Mr Aidoo won the parliamentary primary with 666 votes.

His topmost contender, Claudia Kwarteng Lumor obtained 351.

The remaining three; Nelson Owusu had 92, Joseph Teyiri and Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabour got 13 and 8 votes respectively.

Below is the certified results from the EC: