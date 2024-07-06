Six people including Nana Owusu Afriyie Prempeh, the brother of Manhyia South MP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh have expressed the desire to succeed him as the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate.

This follows the endorsement and approval of Dr Prempeh who doubles the Energy Minister as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by the NPP National Council.

Even before nominations will be opened on Monday, July 8, 2024, and end on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the posters of the aspirants have already popped up.

Apart from Nana Afriyie, the other aspirants include private legal practitioner; Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, Akwasi Coker Gyambibi; the Deputy Chief Executive of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation, Nana Ama Timah; and the Manhyia South Constituency Second Vice Chairman of the lawyer Kingsley Bonsu Kyeretwie.

Meanwhile, the NPP has scheduled the primaries for Sunday, July 14, 2024.

