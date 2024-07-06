Tamale North the Member of Parliament (MP) Alhassan Suhuyini has said the selection of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia amounts to nothing.

His position is based on Dr Bawumia’s statement that as a Vice President, he was only a “driver’s mate,” which hindered his effectiveness in dealing with some challenges the government encountered.

“Clearly if you have a man suggesting that being a driver’s mate amounts to nothing, then you wonder what the funfair is all about when it comes to choosing a driver’s mate. Judging by the Vice President’s words it amounts to nothing. He says that you are just a driver’s mate, and you really don’t have any impact,” he said.

In an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV, the lawmaker stated that, the country is in a dire situation and NAPO’s partnership with Dr Bawumia will not in anywhere change that.

“Whoever partnered Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the result was going to be what we currently have. The fact that people are finding it very difficult to make ends meet.

“People are finding it very difficult to afford necessities in life, nothing is going to change because NAPO has been announced as the running mate to Dr Bawumia,” he added.

