The running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has affirmed his commitment to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the 2024 general elections.

NAPO as he is popularly called emphasized his dedication to effectively conveying Dr. Bawumia’s transformative campaign message.

This campaign aims to break the 8-year political cycle and secure a decisive victory for the NPP.

Accepting his nomination on July 4, 2024, NAPO acknowledged the weighty responsibility and pledged to collaborate closely with Dr. Bawumia.

He intends to leverage their combined strengths to ensure a resounding victory for the NPP and a successful retention of the presidency.

NAPO expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, the National Council, party executives, and members for their support and confidence in him.

“As I assume the role of running mate alongside my esteemed boss, H.E. Dr Bawumia, I am committed to supporting him to prosecute a formidable 2024 campaign to break the 8-year election cycle and serve our beloved country diligently. Let us work together towards a brighter future for Ghana,” he promised.