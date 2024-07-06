Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has agreed to a new five-year contract with Bournemouth, according to The Athletic.

Semenyo emerged as a crucial player for head coach Andoni Iraola last season, making 36 appearances across all competitions and scoring eight goals.

The 24-year-old initially joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023 on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Under Iraola, the Black Stars striker has become an essential part of the team’s 4-3-3 formation, primarily playing from the right wing.

Semenyo’s contract extension follows Lewis Cook, who also committed his future to the club with a contract running until 2028 earlier this week.

Semenyo started his career at Bristol City, making his senior debut in the 2017-18 season during a 3-2 loss to Sheffield United.

He also had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County, and Sunderland before returning to Bristol City, where he made a significant impact before his move to Bournemouth.

Iraola’s team is now gearing up for the upcoming Premier League season, where they will face Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Everton in August.