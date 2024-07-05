The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced timelines for a parliamentary primary in the Manhyia South Constituency of the Ashanti region.

A statement issued by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong said nominations will be opened on Monday, July 8, 2024, and end on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Although the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to announce a date for the by-election, the NPP primary will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The election has been necessitated by the nomination of Energy Minister and incumbent MP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

NAPO as he is popularly known is also the NPP’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate.

In this regard, an aspiring parliamentary candidate shall procure a nomination form after the payment of a non-refundable application fee of GH₵3,000.00.

“To successfully file the nomination, an APC shall pay a non-refundable filing fee of thirty-five thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵35,000.00) in Bankers Draft in favour of the NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ACCRA.”

Additionally, the NPP said women, youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will receive a 50 per cent rebate on the filing fees.

“This means they will be required to pay a non-refundable filing fee of seventeen thousand and five hundred Ghana cedis (GH₵17,500.00). To ensure clarity, we define a youth as an individual between the ages of 18 and 40,” the party added.

NAPO first served as the MP for Manhyia South in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

ALSO READ: