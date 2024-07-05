The highly anticipated OMJ SoccerFest returns to the Akuapem South municipality on Saturday, July 6th, and will wrap up on Sunday, July 7th, 2024, at Oboadaka in the Eastern Region.

Organised by the OMJ Foundation, this festival aims to uncover and nurture raw football talent in the region, providing young athletes a platform to launch their careers.

Following the success of the maiden edition in February 2023, which crowned Konkonuru as champions, this year’s event promises more excitement with the number of teams doubling from six to 12.

Teams from across the municipality will compete in three groups:

GROUP A

1. KITASE

2. Yaw Duodu

3. ABURI

4. DUMPONG

GROUP B

1. GYANKAMA

2. KONKONURU

3. POKROM

4. AHWERASE

GROUP C

1. PAKRO

2. OBOADAKA

3. NSAKYE

4. BEREKUSO

The OMJ Foundation, known for its commitment to social impact, established the SoccerFest to provide opportunities for talented young footballers from rural areas, who often lack the necessary support and exposure.

“Our research indicates that there are a lot of talents in the rural and remote areas, other remote areas of the country.

Unfortunately, they lack the opportunities and avenues to advance their God-given talents due to a lack of support, motivation, and to a large extent, lack of exposure.

“It is in line with the above-mentioned situation that as a Foundation, we have taken the responsibility of making OMJ SoccerFest the biggest Soccer platform for a display of football talents earmarked to happen annually in a bid to open doors and opportunities for best-performing players”, The CEO, Mr Osei Mensah Joseph said.

The SoccerFest will attract not only local and international scouts but also football agents, coaches, and former national team players, all eager to discover the next generation of football stars.

Distinguished guests, including local chiefs, the Member of Parliament, the Municipal Chief Executive and the Regional FA Chairman, are expected to attend the prestige events.

