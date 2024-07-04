Prophet Jedidia Henry Kore, commonly known as Fire Ogya, has delivered a new prophecy concerning Mohammed Kudus, a key player for the Black Stars and West Ham United.

Fire Ogya predicts that Kudus will soon submit a resignation letter to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), officially stepping down from the national team.

According to the prophet, malevolent spirits will influence Ghanaian youth to severely criticize Kudus, treating him in a dehumanizing manner.

This backlash, Fire Ogya claims, will drive Kudus to resign from the Black Stars.

This prophecy follows a previous failed prediction by Fire Ogya during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) months ago.

He had forecasted that Kudus would perform poorly in a crucial match.

Contrary to his prediction, Kudus shone brightly, scoring both goals for the Black Stars and proving himself as a rising star in Ghanaian soccer.

SEE ALSO