The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has warned against the spread of disinformation ahead of the December 7 general elections.

He sounded the caution at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday, July 4, during an engagement with an eminent group formed by the Christian Council of Ghana.

He stressed the critical role of accurate information in maintaining peace and security, urging Ghanaians to verify information before sharing to avoid the harmful effects of misinformation and fake news.

Dr Dampare highlighted the potential dangers of disinformation, stating, “In the current era of rapid information exchange, managing misinformation, disinformation, and fake news is crucial. These issues can cause significant harm if not addressed properly.”

He called on all citizens to interrogate and verify information, encouraging responsible information sharing to preserve the peace that Ghana has long enjoyed.

He emphasised the importance of combating misinformation, noting, “We need to interrogate and verify information before sharing it to avoid spreading falsehoods that could disrupt peace and security.”

The IGP urged religious leaders to support these efforts, suggesting that police officers participate in religious gatherings to share thoughts on election security and address concerns.

“We believe that proactive engagement with congregants every week, discussing the importance of peace, security, and proper conduct during elections, will help achieve our goals,” he said.

Dr. Dampare noted that, this proactive engagement would help achieve comprehensive election security and counter the spread of false information.

