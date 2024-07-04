A group of young Ghanaian information communication technology innovators is set to launch an application that will make it possible for parents and their wards to check their eligibility for admission into any Ghanaian university.

The product, dubbed Admissions Checker, is a web application that offers some sense of certainty to gain admission into Ghanaian universities.

A few hours away from being launched at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School at Legon, the app will solve the current uncertainty and huge cost to students and parents.

The current situation and how Admissions Checker provides a solution

At present, SHS graduates seeking university admission must purchase multiple application forms, each costing about GHS200, in hopes of being accepted by at least one university.

Admissions Checker resolves this issue by offering a realistic approach to selecting universities and courses, thereby bringing clarity to the process.

How Admissions Checker works

The web application allows senior high school students to input their WASSCE or NovDec results into a portal containing tertiary admissions requirements.

The system uses algorithms to analyze the entered data and determine the likelihood of gaining admission to various universities and courses.

Based on the results provided by Admissions Checker, students can strategically target their applications to institutions and courses where they have a higher probability of acceptance.

This reduces uncertainty and eliminates the need for multiple costly applications.

What to expect at the launch

At the launch event, the developers of Admissions Checker will explain how the public can access and use the app, providing a step-by-step guide.

Stay tuned to adomonline.com for detailed coverage and updates on this innovative solution.