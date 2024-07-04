The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has declared the Ghana Police Service’s readiness to manage security in the country before, during and after the upcoming December 7 general elections.

He gave this assurance at engagement with the eminent group formed by the Christian Council of Ghana at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday, July 4.

Dr Dampare emphasised that the Police, in collaboration with other security agencies under the National Election Security Task Force, has institutionalised and mainstreamed election security over the past few years, leading to peaceful and secure elections.

He highlighted the proactive approach adopted by the police, treating local elections with national importance and ensuring sufficient security.

He reassured Ghanaians of a peaceful process, stating, “We have been ready for years because we have institutionalised and mainstreamed election security for the first time in the history of this country. Elections are not seen as events but as a process in a cycle where the end of one is the beginning of another.”

The IGP also noted the success of recent elections, including internal party elections.

“All the elections for the past almost three years, including internal elections of the parties, the selection of parliamentary candidates, and presidential candidates, have been historically secure. This is an indication of our readiness, working in concert with security forces and more importantly, with patriotic Ghanaians who want to see the country remain at peace” he stated.

The Police chief also underscored the importance of professionalism and a de-escalation mindset in handling conflicts, ensuring that the actions of the police are justified and aimed at maintaining peace and security for the benefit of future generations.

“For the 2024 elections, we are ensuring a clear de-escalation mindset amid confusion and agitations. We need to be professional and ensure that we settle issues among the conflicting parties in a way that unites them,” he added.

