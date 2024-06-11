The Ahafo Regional Police Commander, ACP James Annor, has said the Police will not spare any person who foments violence in the region during the upcoming general election.

ACP Annor made this statement during an engagement with the chiefs and people of Goaso.

He explained in his address that, it is becoming a norm in the region for some individuals to foment violence using guns, sticks, machetes, and other weapons to disrupt election processes, which is unlawful and unacceptable.

He stated that, the Police in the region will deal decisively with individuals who incite violence, as the Police have devised many strategies, which will not be disclosed to the general public, to address such issues fearlessly.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief of Goaso, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah indicated that, the Traditional Council is collaborating with the Police to apprehend thieves and bring them to court.

Nana Kwasi Bosomprah expressed his sadness over how the properties of hardworking people are easily stolen by thieves once they set off to work.

