The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Enoch Amegbletor has facilitated the extension of electricity supply to four remote communities in his constituency.

The Dowuime, Dorgbefukope, Savekor, and Midedetsi communities until recently had lacked electricity which affected their livelihoods.

In an interview with the press, Mr. Amegbletor highlighted the suffering of the residents.

“We understand the hardships they have endured; traveling long distances to Dzodze just to charge their mobile phones and students struggling to study under inadequate lighting conditions.

“Today, those challenges are being lifted, and a new chapter of economic and social growth is beginning for Dowuime, Dorgbefukope, Savekor, and Midedetsi”, he said.

He extended an appreciation to the community elders for their roles in ensuring the success of the project, and gratitude to the leadership of the Ketu North NPP especially, Kofi Dzamesi and the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.

The community folks were delighted with the development, indicating it would contribute to enhancing their livelihoods and the education of their children.

