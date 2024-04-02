Residents of Dekpor Horme, a community in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, have appealed to the government and Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to extend social amenities to the area.

According to the residents, they have for ages been without social amenities such as portable drinking water, good road networks, and electricity among others.

Mr. Moses Ahiasti, Chairman of the Dekpor Horme Festival, made this appeal in an interview with Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job on the sideline of their 2024 annual celebration of the 2024 Dekpor Horme durbar.

He disclosed that, due to the lack of social amenities in the area, little progress has been made, especially in the area of economic stability.

According to him, the lack of electricity in some parts of the area has become an obstacle to the youth who want to acquire vocational skills like hairdressing, and dressmaking to become self-reliant.

He bemoaned the unavailability of electricity is harming the social and economic livelihood of the people in the area.

He also noted that, the deplorable nature of road linking the community through to Dzodze the Municipal capital is also deteriorated.

Mr. Ahiasti therefore appealed to government as a matter of urgency helped construct a main drainage system in the community to the dam to help prevent building collapse.

On his part, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, Enoch Kwabla Amegbletor who also graced the occasion pledged his support to address the challenges facing the community raised by the Chairman of the Dekpor Horme durbar in a few months.

