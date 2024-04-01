Paramount Chief for the Sempe Traditional Area, Nii Adote Otintor II, is peeved by the recent marriage between a 63-year-old Ga priest and a 12-year-old child.

According to the Mankralo of the Ga State, the act is unwarranted and does not align with the customs of the Ga Dangbe people.

Just days ago, a customary marriage ceremony was held between the sexagenarian Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, and the minor, Naa Ayemoede.

This event has sparked widespread criticism from the general public regarding the significant age difference and its potential impact on the child’s future.

The spokesperson for the Gborbu Wulomo has defended the action, dismissing the criticism as stemming from ignorance.

“What is happening is a dent on the reputation of all Ga Dangbe people. I am telling all Ga youth that this is the time for them to rise. Some leaders of the ethnic group are dragging the tribe through the mud. If we play with things like this, it will cast dirt on the community,” Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II said.

The Chieftaincy Ministry also says it is probing the circumstances surrounding the controversial customary marriage.

