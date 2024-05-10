The Mankralo of the Ga State, Nii Adote Otintor II, has urged the government to entrust the reconstruction of Sempe primary school to the traditional authority for its successful completion.
The initiative for constructing millennium schools in the Greater Accra metropolis, including the Accra Sempe School, was undertaken by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) during Alfred Oko Vanderpuije’s tenure to eliminate the school shift system.
Initially funded by the AMA’s resources, the transformation of Accra Sempe School into a modern educational complex began but was abandoned after the previous administration left office.
Speaking to the press, the Sempe Mantse underscored the adverse impact on academic activities after they relocated the students into a temporary structures.
“The Accra Sempe School is a government-initiated project started under the leadership of Alfred Oko Vanderpuije of the NDC. Since the NPP came to power, the project has been abandoned. Before the commencement of construction works, the students were relocated to a temporary shed and that has ruined academic activities.
“The Mayor of Accra has never engaged the traditional authorities in undertaking any project in the Ga Traditional Area. Reference can be made to a hostel facility for head porters at Agbogboloshie, and we are yet to know who is behind that project.
“However, we gathered that all permits have been issued to the developer by the AMA. There is no mayor or regional minister who has lands for projects hence the need for the custodians of the lands to be engaged in such endeavours,” he said.
