The Mankralo of the Ga State, Nii Adote Otintor II, has urged the government to entrust the reconstruction of Sempe primary school to the traditional authority for its successful completion.

The initiative for constructing millennium schools in the Greater Accra metropolis, including the Accra Sempe School, was undertaken by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) during Alfred Oko Vanderpuije’s tenure to eliminate the school shift system.

Initially funded by the AMA’s resources, the transformation of Accra Sempe School into a modern educational complex began but was abandoned after the previous administration left office.

Speaking to the press, the Sempe Mantse underscored the adverse impact on academic activities after they relocated the students into a temporary structures.

He urged the government to transfer the project’s responsibility to the traditional authority to expedite its completion.

“The Accra Sempe School is a government-initiated project started under the leadership of Alfred Oko Vanderpuije of the NDC. Since the NPP came to power, the project has been abandoned. Before the commencement of construction works, the students were relocated to a temporary shed and that has ruined academic activities. “I do get a lot of complaints from residents to act on the situation as a traditional leader because the school is situated right beside my palace. My call to the government is to hand over the project to me to complete it,” he said. The Sempe Mantse also criticized the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, for failing to involve traditional leaders in development projects within the Ga Traditional Area. He pointed out the lack of engagement regarding initiatives such as the hostel facility for head porters at Agbogboloshie, where permits were issued by the AMA without consultation with traditional custodians of the land. Nii Adote Otintor II emphasized the importance of such collaboration for successful and community-oriented endeavours.