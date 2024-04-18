Gender Minister designate, Darkoa Newmann says Naa Kromor, the teenage girl said to have been married off to the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua will be released to her family.

According to her, she will be with her family by close of the today April 18, 2024 after the family was made to sign a bond of good behaviour.

The Minister Designate also revealed that medical tests showed the girl is still a virgin.

Naa Kromor’s birth date (18 July 2008) also indicates she is 15 years.

Government has said she was never married to the Gborbu Wulomo, per their investigations.

Ms. Newmann made this known at a press briefing, Thursday.

