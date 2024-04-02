The Accra Human Rights Forum International (AHRFI) has described as “unlawful” the purported marriage between a 12-year-old girl and the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII.

While strongly condemning the customary practice that encouraged the child marriage, the human rights group has called on the police administration to effect the arrest of all persons who played a role in the marriage ceremony.

“The Accra Human Rights Forum International (AHRFI) is surprised to learn of the existence of this so-called cultural practice that encourages child marriage anywhere in the country at a time the Ghanaian law proscribe such practices.

The Ghana Police Service should not only protect the underage girl and the mother. The police leadership must arrest and prosecute anyone who played a role in the marriage ceremony to send a strong signal to others who may be thinking of engaging in similar practices in the future,” the group in a statement signed by the Executive Director, A. Kwabena Brakopowers said.

There is a public outcry over the alleged marriage between a minor called Naa Ayemoede and the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua.

According to some sources, Naa Ayemoede would undergo a subsequent ceremony before the marriage would be deemed completed.

The ceremony has roundly been condemned by Ghanaians and human rights organisations operating in the country. The police have said the minor and the mother are currently under their protection.

Reacting to the development, the Accra Human Rights Forum International wants the police to go a step further by arresting and prosecuting anyone involved in the marriage ceremony.

“Child betrothal is forbidden in this country. Also, marrying anyone under 18 years is illegal under Ghanaian laws and the Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, a man said to be literate should know this, especially when the minor is young enough to be his granddaughter,” the human rights group said.