Nigerian music sensation, Davido has taken to social media to address claims he was arrested in Kenya over the weekend.

In a message to his fans, Davido reassured them that the reports of his arrest were false.

He clarified that, he had successfully completed his scheduled performances in Uganda and Kenya before returning home to Nigeria without any legal issues.

Emphasizing his clean record, Davido asserted that he has never been arrested in any country for any crime, including his home country Nigeria and the United States, where he has spent considerable time during his career.

He believes the reports were fabricated as an April Fool’s joke, which went too far.

Davido revealed that, his legal team is taking action against the media outlets responsible for spreading the misinformation.

He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and loyalty, reiterating that blessings come from God.

ALSO SEE