The Ghana Police Service has made an arrest in connection with the recent train accident on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

The driver of a Hyundai truck with registration number GS 9018-20 has been apprehended for allegedly causing the collision with a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the driver had left his vehicle unattended on the railway line, which ultimately led to the tragic accident involving the train.

The police have stated that their inquiry into the incident is ongoing as they gather further information.

The accident occurred during a test run of a recently procured train from Poland, intended to serve the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

According to the Ministry of Railways Development, the incident took place around 12:10 pm on Thursday, April 18.

As the train approached a curve at Km76+100, it encountered the stationary vehicle obstructing the rail track, resulting in the collision.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries to passengers on the train or bystanders. However, minor damage was sustained to the driver’s cab section of the train.

The Ministry emphasized that the location where the vehicle was found is not designated as an authorized level crossing, and it was unmanned at the time of the accident.

They assured the public that investigations into the incident are underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision