Renowned gospel musician Broda Sammy has provided insights into his impressive 20-bedroom house, shedding light on its construction and purpose.

According to Broda Sammy, the journey towards owning his lavish property began with the purchase of land, which he acquired for a sum of GH₵ 60,000.

From there, it took him 11 years to complete the construction of the storey-building.

Financing the construction of the house was no small feat for Broda Sammy.

He utilized funds from his performances and appearances, in addition to making advance payments for building materials.

Despite its grandeur, Broda Sammy resides alone in the mansion, as his family is currently domiciled in Paris.

He disclosed his intention to capitalize on his investment by renting out the entire property, since he has ventured into real estate.

Speaking on its design, he revealed he intended covering the entire building with yellow tiles, but due to individual preference from his potential tenants, he opted for a standard white colour.

The house, a two-story building, stands as a testament to Broda Sammy’s dedication and hard work over the years.

However, its allure has also attracted unwanted attention, as Broda Sammy revealed that it has become a target for robbery attacks.

Undeterred, he also boasting ownership of an additional 10-bedroom apartment.

