The grieving mother of a sound engineer who tragically lost his life alongside actor Jnr Pope in a fatal boat accident has made a heartfelt plea as she speaks on the devastating impact of her son’s untimely death.

She described her deceased son, Precious, as the breadwinner of the family and her caretaker as she battles an undisclosed ailment.

All his efforts to hustle and earn a living for their sustenance has been made futile.

Expressing her deepest desire, the grieving mother pleaded for the return of her son’s body to Rivers State for a proper burial.

She implored authorities not to lay him to rest at the site of the tragic accident, but rather to allow his family the opportunity to bid him a final farewell in their hometown.

Meanwhile, Adamna Luke, the producer of the movie project that resulted in the fatal accident, claims to have taken steps to facilitate the transportation of the victims’ bodies back to their respective villages.

However, the families of the deceased have yet to receive their loved ones’ remains.

The tragic incident occurred when a boat carrying the film crew collided and capsized, claiming the lives of approximately eight crew members, including the renowned actor Jnr Pope.