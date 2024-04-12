In the wake of the untimely passing of Nollywood actor Junior Pope, fans and colleagues have reflected on the life and career of the beloved actor.

Here are ten key facts about the late star:

Junior Pope, whose birth name was Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, was born on May 7, 1984, in Bamenda, Cameroon, to Mr. and Mrs. Luke Odonwodo.

While Junior Pope hailed from the Ukehe tribe of Enugu State, Nigeria, he spent his formative years growing up in Cameroon.

He completed his primary and secondary education in Cameroon before eventually relocating to Nigeria for further studies.

Upon pursuing a degree in Accountancy at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State, Junior Pope discovered his passion for acting.

Junior Pope ventured into acting in 2006 and quickly gained attention for his talent on screen.

He often portrayed roles such as guards and servants before landing a breakthrough role in the 2007 blockbuster film “Secret Adventures,” directed by Tchidi Chikere.

Throughout his career, Junior Pope appeared in over 100 movies, showcasing his versatility and skill as an actor.

In recognition of his talent, he was honored with multiple awards including the Nollywood Most Promising Actor award at the Entertainment Factory Awards in 2010.

On July 26, 2014, Junior Pope exchanged vows with Jennifer Awele Okpuno, and the couple was blessed with three sons

The sudden and tragic demise of Junior Pope occurred on April 10, 2024, while filming a movie in Asaba, leaving behind a profound legacy in the Nigerian entertainment industry.