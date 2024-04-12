Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has made American magazine Essence’s list of the Sexiest Men Of The Moment.

The list, which was headlined by British movie star, Damson Idris, was contained in the inaugural issue of Essence Sexiest Men Of The Moment magazine.

Burna Boy is the only Afrobeats artiste on the list.

Rivea Ruff, Entertainment Editor at Essence, highlighted Burna Boy’s unique allure, stating, “Beyond the obvious physical attributes, Burna Boy’s appeal lies in his distinctly African swag.

His voice and presence command the stage, he has impeccable style, and is always perfectly groomed and iced out. Ladies love it!”

Burna Boy joins an elite roster of influential men, including Usher, Trevante Rhodes, Daniel Kaluuya, Colman, and Skepta.

His inclusion highlights not only his undeniable talent but also his global influence and magnetic presence in the entertainment industry.

