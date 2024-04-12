Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo, has blamed his team’s lack of concentration for their defeat against Nsoatreman FC.

The Porcupine Warriors on Thursday night at the Baba Yara Stadium suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman in the Matchday 26 games.

The defeat means Kotoko has failed to win a game in the last six games, leaving them at the 10th on the Premier League log with 33 points.

Speaking in the post-game interview after seeing his side concede a goal in added-on time, Ocloo was frustrated with the result and pointed to a lack of concentration as the source of the defeat.

“After they scored, we played very well, we equalized but during the dying embers (of the game), we lost concentration and in football, you lose concentration and your opponent will punish you; that’s exactly what happened,” he told StarTimes.

Abdul Manaf gave the away side the lead but Shadrack Addo equalized to end the first half 1-1. However, Mohammed Abdul Rahaman’s late goal sealed the win for Maxwell Konadu’s side.

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to play Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu in the Matchday 26 games.

