The matchday 25 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign have ended at the various stadia with a game left to be played on Thursday.

Defending champions Medeama SC at Akoon Park piled more misery on Hearts of Oak with a 2-0 win. After a barren first half, Kobina Amoah broke the deadlock in the 65th minute for the home side before Godfred Abban wrapped up the win with a fine strike in the 81st minute.

At the DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars continued their impressive run as they recorded a 3-2 win over Karela United.

Dafie Humin Mohammed broke the deadlock in the 3rd minute before Prince Kwabena Owusu scored to end the first half 1-1.

After recess, Mawuli Wayo increased the tally for the home side in the 64th minute but Kumi Attah equalized in the 81st minute. However, Abednego Tetteh converted a spot-kick in the 90th minute as the home side sealed the three points.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park also recorded a 3-2 win against Dreams FC. Stephen Amankona converted a spot kick in the 28th minute to put the home side ahead but Eric Danso Boateng equalized for the Still Beleive lads in the 45th minute to end the first half 1-1.

After recess, Eric Danso Boateng grabbed his second goal in the 70th minute. However, in the 81st minute, Stephen Amankona scored his second goal before Haruna Shaibu scored the winner in the 90th minute.

At the Kpando Sports Stadium, Heart of Lions returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Accra Lions. Kwesi Pong in the 29th minute put the home side ahead before Ebenezer Abban scored the winner in the 90th minute.

Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Aduana Stars. Emmanuel Boateng Agyenim’s 58th-minute strike was enough for the home side to seal the win.

At the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, Real Tamale United stunned high-flying Nations FC by a lone goal. Mohammed Iddriss’ only goal in the 51st minute was enough for the home side to bounce back to winning ways.

Elsewhere, Legon Cities were held to a 1-1 drawn game against FC Samartex. Fredrick Akatuk put The Royals ahead in the 42nd minute but Emmanuel Boakye Owusu equalized for the Premier League leaders in the 90th minute.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics also shared spoils with Bechem United. Cephas Kofi Mantey put the away side ahead in the 82nd minute but Matthew Agama equalized in the 90th minute for the Wonder Club to end the game 1-1.

On Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium, Asante Kotoko will welcome Nsoatreman FC with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

Meanwhile, FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea occupy the top four while Dreams FC, Heart of Lions and Real Tamale United sit in the relegation zone.

FULL TIME

Medeama SC 2-0 Hearts of Oak

Bibiani Goldstars 3-2 Karela Utd

Berekum Chelsea 3-2 Dreams FC

Heart of Lions 2-0 Accra Lions

Bofoakwa Tano 1-0 Aduana Stars

Real Tamale United 1-0 Nations FC

Legon Cities 1-1 FC Samartex

Great Olympics 1-1 Bechem United

Asante Kotoko v Nsoatreman FC [THURSDAY]